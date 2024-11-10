MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.25.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.04. 888,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

