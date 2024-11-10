Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to “Buy”

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $155.00 price target on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $124.45 on Thursday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 276.56, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

