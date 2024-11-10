Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $761.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $480.43 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,340 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

