Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 875 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zscaler by 7.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

