Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 6.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $86,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 133.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,481,000 after buying an additional 1,303,434 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 74,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,935,000 after buying an additional 723,721 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,336,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Moody’s by 41,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 279,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,382,000 after purchasing an additional 225,846 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $11.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.18. The stock had a trading volume of 720,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,764. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.44. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $337.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

