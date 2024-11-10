MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get MRC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRC

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 470,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.