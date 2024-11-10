NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

NBC Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

About NBC Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.