Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $11.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nkarta

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 3,299,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,036. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Nkarta will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.