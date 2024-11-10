Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 9,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

