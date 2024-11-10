Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $109.97 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $671.35 million and $109.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,627.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.33 or 0.00554160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00096938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00028930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00204973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00076179 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.