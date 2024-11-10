Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.35 and a 52-week high of $799.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

