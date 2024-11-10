Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.35 and a 1 year high of $799.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

