Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $791.05 and last traded at $791.47. 488,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,668,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $796.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $721.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.54. The company has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.