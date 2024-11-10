NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,657,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.