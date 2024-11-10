Noble Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.70. 581,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.14 and a 12-month high of $277.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

