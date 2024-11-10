Noble Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,435,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.26. 380,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.92 and a 12-month high of $290.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

