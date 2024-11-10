Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,563,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after buying an additional 320,900 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,615,000 after acquiring an additional 114,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,539,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

