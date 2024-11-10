Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Chad W. Allen Sells 500 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,238.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NOG opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.23 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 290.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

