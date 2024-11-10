Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,610,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Novartis by 343.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after buying an additional 509,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $106.45. 1,176,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,021. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

