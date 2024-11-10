Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$445.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.0 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 991,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

