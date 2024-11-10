Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

NUVB stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,951. The stock has a market cap of $717.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 219,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 415.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 820,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 537,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

