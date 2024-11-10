Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and traded as low as $11.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1,613,164 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
