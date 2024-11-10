Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and traded as low as $11.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1,613,164 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 24,787,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,969 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

