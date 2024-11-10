Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,341,000 after buying an additional 108,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

