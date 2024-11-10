Objective Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.84.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

