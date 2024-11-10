OKB Price Hits $43.61 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. OKB has a total market cap of $10.76 billion and approximately $13.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $43.61 or 0.00054146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

