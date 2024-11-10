Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Olaplex Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of OLPX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,008. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 183,493 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265.65. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 212,129 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 126.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

