ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.8 million-$147.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.3 million. ON24 also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ON24 Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. 132,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,657. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $273.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $28,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,247.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 37,965 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $236,142.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,087,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,204,113.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $28,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,247.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,178 shares of company stock worth $787,227. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

