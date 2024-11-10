Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.0 million-$486.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.6 million. Onestream also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.030 EPS.

Onestream Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Onestream stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 1,688,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,432. Onestream has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

