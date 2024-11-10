OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of OPGN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.