Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Evolent Health stock traded down $11.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 20,358,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $265,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

