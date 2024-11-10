Orion (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Orion also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Orion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Orion

Orion Stock Performance

OEC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Orion has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 10,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.