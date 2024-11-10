Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $58.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,202,496. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.