Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

PAYC stock opened at $228.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $422,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,743,110 shares in the company, valued at $594,157,626. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $422,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,743,110 shares in the company, valued at $594,157,626. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,382 shares of company stock worth $11,805,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

