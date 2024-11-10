PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 310,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,287. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.93. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

