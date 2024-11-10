Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.600 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

