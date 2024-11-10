Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08 to $0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

