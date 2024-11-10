Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

