Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

