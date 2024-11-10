Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
Photon Control Company Profile
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
