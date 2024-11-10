PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.