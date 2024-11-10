PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PTY stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

