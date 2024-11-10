PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.90.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
