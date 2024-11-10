Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PDO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 689,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,372. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

