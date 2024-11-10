PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PDX opened at $24.86 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $68,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,272,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,470,562.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 143,273 shares of company stock worth $3,321,911 over the last three months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.