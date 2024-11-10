Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.68% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,630,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 311.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,994 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares during the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

