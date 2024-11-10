Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLNT. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.81.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

PLNT opened at $95.31 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,940,000 after purchasing an additional 207,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,978,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,859,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 483,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,795,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.