Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 860,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,961. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 256,353 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

