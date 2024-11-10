Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Sells $950,738.46 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $950,738.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,870.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $165.97 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 36,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

