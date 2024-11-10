Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 2,528,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,111,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £18.76 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

