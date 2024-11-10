Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $913.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 38.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

